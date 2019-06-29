Fire destroys Bella Coola wharf’s historic BC Packers Old Cannery building

A Bella Coola Harbour landmark has been destroyed by a fire police believe was deliberately set.

The BC Packers building known as the Old Cannery was consumed by the blaze which occurred just before midnight Thursday night, June 27.

The Bella Coola RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public for information regarding the fire, requesting that anyone who may have seen something prior to the building starting on fire or anything that could assist in investigating this matter further.

The British Columbia Packing Company or BC Packers had a long presence in the Bella Coola valley, with the fishing company operating from the early 1900s to the early 1990s before shutting down.

The building that burned was the large net loft which functioned as a place to store fisherman’s nets and to work on them.

It was originally a cannery established by John Clayton and later sold to the British Columbia Packers Association which become BC Packer eventually.

If anyone has information regarding the fire, they are asked to contact Const. Charles or Const. Mills at 250-799-5363, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime stoppers also subscribe to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

