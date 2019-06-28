Fire destroys BC Packers building at Bella Coola Harbour

The fire as seen from across the inlet (photo by Garrett Newkirk)

A fire has destroyed the old BC Packers building at the Bella Coola Harbour. The Bella Coola and Nuxalk Fire Departments responded to the blaze in the early morning hours of June 28 and remain on scene.

The Central Coast Regional District issued a statement urging people to stay upwind of the fire, as the smoke may contain toxins. They also said that spill response authorities have been notified and are in dialogue with Nuxalk Nation and CCRD officials regarding debris from the fire.

Further site evaluation was planned later this morning with the engagement of other responsible authorities continuing marine pollution assessment.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains unknown. The Coast Mountain News will provide updates are they become available.