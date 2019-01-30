Fire departments on scene of residential fire on Horse Lake Road

100 Mile House Fire-Rescue and Lone Butte Fire Department, along with RCMP are attending

Lone Butte and 100 Mile fire departments have responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 6100 block of Horse Lake Road.

“We have 100 Mile here assisting Lone Butte at this point of time and approximately 18 firefighters on scene,” said Lone Butte Fire Chief Jon Grieve.

RCMP and ambulances were also on the scene.

“I can tell you at this point of time that there were no occupants and structure was fully engulfed,” said Grieve.

Traffic on the section of Horse Lake Road, just northeast of Perrey Road is currently single-lane and alternating as the scene is cleaned up.

