The Castlegar Fire Department is on the scene of a fire on Fifth Avenue in lower Kinnaird.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. and appears to have started in the chimney.

The department’s ladder truck and several other apparatus are being used.

We will continue to update the story and more inforation becomes available …