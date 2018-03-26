Fire deliberately set at house on Front Street

Quesnel Fire Department responded to home on Front Street and Bowron Ave in the early hours

  Mar. 26, 2018
The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department attended a house fire at the corner of Front Street and Bowron Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. today (Monday, Mar. 26).

Sylvain Gauthier, director of emergency services, says that flames were visible from one corner of the structure when they arrived and that the fire was contained to the exterior of the building.

He says his team has determined that the fire was set deliberately.

Fifteen members of the fire department responded, with two fire engines and one rescue vehicle.

Members were on the scene for just over two hours.

