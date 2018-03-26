Fire damages vacant Yale Road home

The fire was likely deliberately set, says Chilliwack fire investigators

A fire that severely damaged an empty Yale Road home Sunday afternoon was likely deliberately set, says the Chilliwack Fire Department.

The blaze, which was called in just after 2 p.m., was in a building set for demolition in the 47000 block of Yale Road, just east of Prest Road.

The vacant building’s sprawling layout made it difficult for firefighters to control and extinguish the fire.

Crews from Firehalls 1 and 4 responded to the fire. There were no firefighter injuries, the department says.

“This fire appears to be deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department investigators,” said Fire Chief Ian Josephson in a news release issued Monday.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca.

(Photo by Emma Hansen)