Fire damages unoccupied house in Langley

A fire in an unoccupied house was quickly extinguished by Langley Township firefighters Friday night.

Around 9 p.m. crews from the Walnut Grove and Willoughby fire stations responded to a report of a fire in the 20100 block of 82nd avenue.

Assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson said crews located the fire in a unoccupied house that had been fenced off.

“It looks like it was ready for demolition,” Hewitson told the Langley Advance Times.

Crews mounted an aggressive attack and quickly put the fire out.

Damage was contained to one room.

“The crew did a really good job,” Hewitson noted.

There were no injuries.

READ ALSO: Willoughby Fire: The aftermath of the inferno in Langley

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fire at Willowbrook Mall parking lot forces evacuation

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times