Incident happened in the 8300-block of 163rd Street

A fire broke out at a Fleetwood townhouse complex Friday evening (Oct. 25).

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said crews were called to the complex, located in the 8300-block of 183rd Street, around 7:30 p.m.

The freelancer said there was a “quick response and aggressive attack” by firefighters which prevented it from being a “very large and devastating fire.”

More to come.