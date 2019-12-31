Fire damages South Okanagan home

The Oliver Fire Department was call to Nkmip Vineyard Road Monday afternoon for a house fire

It’s believed an electrical short was the cause of a fire that did extensive damage to a home near Oliver Monday afternoon.

Chief Bob Graham of the Oliver Fire Department said the rear of the building was fully involved when fire crews arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m.

The house is located on Nkmip Vineyard Road near Tucelnuit Drive, just northeast of the town.

“It progressed into the attic and did extensive damage to the attic as well,” said Graham. “There was no one home at the time, they (residents) did come home shortly afterwards and there was a dog inside and we rescued it, it was fine.”

About 20 firefighters attended and spent about two hours putting out the the fire that was believed to have been reported by a neighbour.

There was a person staying in a trailer near the house however there was no damage to it or injuries to the individual.

