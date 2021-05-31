Fire damages Osoyoos home on Sunday

Smoke could be seen from Highway 97 and across the lake

A fire damaged an Osoyoos home near Highway 97 on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Osoyoos firefighters were called out to the home where smoke could be seen from the highway.

The home is near 97th Street and 128 Avenue.

Some witnesses report that the fire got into the roof. The residents living in the home were not injured in the fire, according to social media accounts from people who say they know the tenants.

Donations are being accepted as they lost all their belongings in the fire, said

More information to come this morning from the fire department.

There have been several house fires in Osoyoos as of late.

The last one tragically left a widow without her home and the fire cost her dog and cat’s life. Her dog Ginger is a hero as he alerted her to the midnight fire by barking at her. It’s believed he went back in to the house to rescue the cat inside because firefighters found Ginger’s body next to the cat’s, said a friend of the home owner.

