Fire damages home on Fifth Avenue in Port Alberni

Firefighters with Port Alberni Fire Department respond to a structure fire in the 3600-block of Fifth Avenue on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A house was heavily damaged in the fire. (KYLE CROFTS/ Special to the News)

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 3600-block of Fifth Avenue in Port Alberni on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020.

Flames could be seen shooting as high as nearby trees, said Joan Tivey, who lives nearby with a roommate.

Emergency vehicles showed up shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to another witness.

