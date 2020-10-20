Fire-damaged house poses ‘severe hazard’ to anyone entering it

Numerous complaints have come into city hall about the “unsightly and unsafe” conditions of the fire-damaged house on Griffin Drive. (Paul Henderson/Chilliwack Progress)

What remains of a fire-damaged house on Griffin Drive will likely have to be fenced off and demolished within 30 days of a vote at city hall this week.

A staff recommendation will be voted on at the Oct. 20 city council meeting that would require the registered owner to remediate his “hazardous” and “unclean” property, which council has the authority to do under Section 72 of the Community Charter.

The owner has been living in a small shed on the property in the wake of the Aug. 4, 2020 fire that extensively damaged the house, according to the staff report.

Numerous complaints have come in since then about the “unsightly and unsafe” conditions of the house, and the use of the shed as a residence in the single-family neighbourhood near Sardis Park.

Staff were told by the individual that since the fencing and demolition of the house won’t be covered by insurance, he is “unable and unwilling” to complete the remediation work.

“Bylaw Enforcement staff considers the property to be so dilapidated, unsightly and unclean so as to be offensive to the community,” according to city documents, and the assistant fire chief considers the property to be “hazardous and unsafe.”

Despite attempts by city staff to have the owner address several deficiencies, the owner has failed to comply, the report says.

If council approves the remediation order, the registered property owner will legally be given the chance to make their case for being granted extra time to either complete the work, or have council reconsider the remediation order.

“It has been determined from the bylaw inspections that overgrown bushes, weeds and tall grass along with the collection of garbage and debris, are now attracting and providing a haven for vermin, rats and other pests, which are causing considerable concern to the health and safety of those living in the neighbourhood,” the staff report states.

The assistant fire chief also said the building is “a fire and life safety hazard” for both fire department staff, and any trespassers who gain access to it.

About a third of the roof and part of the second floor collapsed into the interior of the home during the house fire. That created a “severe” hazard for anyone who would try to enter the destroyed structure, according to the report.

If the remediation is approved on Oct. 20 it means that “Council requires the Owner to: (a) fully enclose the perimeter of the property by erecting a two metre high metal fence no later than 30 days after notice of this resolution is delivered to the Owner; (b) demolish or remove the Building no later than 30 days after notice of this resolution is delivered to the Owner; and, (c) clean up or otherwise deal with the unsightly condition of the property by completing the following, no later than 30 days after notice of this resolution is delivered to the Owner: (i) removal of weeds and tall grass; (ii) removal of all manner of unsightly debris; and, (iii) removal of garbage and debris.

If the work is not completed by that deadline, city officials or contractors can enter the property and complete the work. But in the event that the city takes action under Section 4 of this resolution, it can recover the costs from the owner, and interest, in the same manner as municipal taxes, in accordance with sections of the Community Charter.

