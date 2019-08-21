A Brookside Avenue home caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews tackle blaze in Abbotsford home

Blaze reportedly sparked by explosion in farm equipment

Firefighters quickly put out a house fire in west Abbotsford Wednesday afternoon after a reported explosion in a piece of machinery set a nearby home alight.

Fire broke out in the Brookside Avenue home around 3 p.m.

The owner of the home said a neighbour heard a loud bang from piece of farm equipment, which then caught fire. The flames spread to a house nearby and smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames shortly after arriving on scene. No one was reported injured.

