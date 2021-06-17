Fire crews respond to house fire on border of Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Flames, dark smoke reported coming from front of house when crews arrived

Fire crews responded to a house fire on the border of Chilliwack and Abbotsford Thursday evening.

The call came in some time before 8 p.m. on June 17 about a house fire on Boundary Road near No. 4 Road.

Smoke and flames were reportedly coming out of the front of the house when firefighters from the Chilliwack Fire Department arrived on scene shortly before 8 p.m.

It is believed all occupants are out of the house.

