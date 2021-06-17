Fire crews respond to house fire on border of Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Fire crews responded to a house fire on the border of Chilliwack and Abbotsford Thursday evening.
The call came in some time before 8 p.m. on June 17 about a house fire on Boundary Road near No. 4 Road.
Smoke and flames were reportedly coming out of the front of the house when firefighters from the Chilliwack Fire Department arrived on scene shortly before 8 p.m.
It is believed all occupants are out of the house.
Check back here for more info as it becomes available.
Â
