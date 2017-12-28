Fire crews respond to crash at Fairview

It appears to be the only crash today, following 14 in the South Okanagan-Similkameen yesterday

Traffic is back in motion leaving Fairview Road onto the Channel Parkway after a minor crash temporarily halted motion.

Fire, ambulance and police were on scene, and the intersection was blocked by the crash heading westbound on Fairview Road.

The rest of traffic was largely unaffected by the crash, which appears to have been the first of the day, following a hectic Wednesday.

Emergency responders in the South Okanagan-Similkameen area responded to a total of 14 crashes on Wednesday, as a coat of snow and ice blanketed the region.

Seven of those crashes occurred in Summerland’s catchment zone, while just two occurred in Penticton and Princeton, each. Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos departments responded to one crash each.

Nine of the crashes reported occurred on Highway 97 on Wednesday.

The extent of the injuries in all crashes remain unknown at this point.