Fire crews respond to blaze on Old Vernon Road in Kelowna

One building fully involved; reportedly spreading to a second structure

Fire crews are responding to the Ellison area for a building on fire on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to 3911 Old Vernon Road just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a fully involved structure fire. Smoke is visible from Highway 97.

The fire has reportedly began to spread to another nearby structure.

The RCMP has been called to the scene to control traffic in the area.

A Capital News reporter is headed to the scene.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News