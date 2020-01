Police and fire crews were called out to a house on Festubert Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday after reports vandals had attempted to set the home on fire and had fled.

Vandals tried to ignite a house on Festubert Street in Duncan during the noon hour on Friday. (Screengrab)

Police and fire crews were called out to a house on Festubert Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday after reports vandals had attempted to set the home on fire and had fled.

Duncan fire chief Mike McKinlay was first to arrive at the site and told his volunteers the fire was on “a piece of plywood out in the rain” in the backyard and was under control.

