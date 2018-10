Prince Rupert fire chief said the fire is not being considered suspicious

Prince Rupert fire fighters attended a basement fire on Sixth Avenue East on Oct. 17. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert fire crews have put out a basement fire on Sixth Avenue East.

Fire fighters were on scene at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Fire chief Dave Mckenzie said there were no injuries and the fire is not being considered suspicious, but it is under investigation.

More to come.

