Fire crews pulled off Purdy Lake Wildfire due to wind

The 8,100 hectare fire near and inside Kluskoil Lake Provincial Park is classified as 'being held'

Crews needed to be pulled away from the only wildfire of note inside the Quesnel Fire Zone on Aug. 2.

The 8,100 hectare Purdy Lake Wildfire is classified as being held by the Cariboo Fire Centre (CFC).

“The area experienced a massive wind event yesterday,” a Aug. 3 CFC update reads. “Crews had to pull off the fire due to safety concerns. Today, crews will be going out today to assess the fire and if the winds led to any growth.”

Evacuation alerts related to the Purdy Lake Wildfire were dropped on July 23.

There are 13 active wildfires burning in the Quesnel Fire Zone, with three classified as under control, three being held, and seven out of control.

Three new fires west of Quesnel are showing on the BC Wildfire Dashboard, all caused by lighting. Fires near Puntchesakut Lake and Trout Lake are under a hectare and a fire 2.3 km southeast of Boat Lake, north of Kluskoil Provincial Park and the Purdy Lake Wildfire is at 2 hectares.

Two wildfires are also still burning inside Bowron Lake Provincial Park.

