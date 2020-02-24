Crews have since put out the flames (Twila Amato - Kelowna Capital News)

Fire crews knock down trailer blaze on Gordon Drive

Reports came in about the fire at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday morning

Fire crews have put out a trailer fire at 4713 Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

The fire occurred about 11 :45 a.m. Monday near a local preschool in the area.

There were reports that propane tanks also exploded near the 14-foot trailer while it was on fire.

RCMP Cpt. Chris Zimmerman said a male suspect involved in the incident is now in custody.

While the fire is out, police are currently turning drivers around on Gordon Drive.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

More to come.

