Fire crews extinguish blaze at Parksville’s River Green Resort

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a large blaze Thursday night at Parksville’s River Green Resort.

Parksville Fire Department Assistant Chief Steven Liedl was on the scene as trucks were leaving the scene at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. He said crews were able to contain the blaze to one building area and it was quickly extinguished.

Fire crews wrap up early Friday morning after huge blaze at Parksville’s River Green Resort. pic.twitter.com/8WIR2tPsL3 — Philip Wolf (@philipwolf13) June 7, 2019

He said firefighters from Coombs, Errington and Qualicum Beach were also on hand to offer assistance. Liedl said he was unable to say if there were any injuries as a result of the blaze.

Residents miles from the resort reporting hearing a loud explosion prior to the blaze.

