FIre crews extinguished a blaze at Parksville’s River Green Resort on Thursday night (June 6). - NEWS Staff photo

Fire crews extinguish blaze at Parksville’s River Green Resort

Residents from across town reported hearing explosion

  • Jun. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a large blaze Thursday night at Parksville’s River Green Resort.

Parksville Fire Department Assistant Chief Steven Liedl was on the scene as trucks were leaving the scene at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. He said crews were able to contain the blaze to one building area and it was quickly extinguished.

He said firefighters from Coombs, Errington and Qualicum Beach were also on hand to offer assistance. Liedl said he was unable to say if there were any injuries as a result of the blaze.

Residents miles from the resort reporting hearing a loud explosion prior to the blaze.

WILL BE UPDATED

