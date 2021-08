The fire registered on BC Wildfire Service dashboard as 0.01 hectares in size

The blaze was visible from across the dog park along Highway 97 on Aug. 6, 2021. (Oliver Fire Department)

Oliver fire crews worked quickly to douse a grassfire above the north town sign Friday night.

The fire, which registered on BC Wildfire Service dashboard as 0.01 hectares in size, sparked shortly after 7 p.m., according to initial reports.

The blaze was visible from across the dog park along Highway 97.

@ashwadhwani ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Keremeos Review