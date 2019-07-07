A power pole caught fire early Sunday evening west of Courtenay. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Comox Valley Record

Fire crews attend to electrical pole fire west of Courtenay

BC Hydro reports 363 customers are without electrical power

  • Jul. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fire crews had to attend to a burning electrical pole Sunday evening following a power outage west of Courtenay.

The pole was located near the power lines between Salisbury Road and Marsden Road and could be seen smouldering in the evening, as the firefighters worked on the site from a property on the west side of Salisbury. Residents to the east did not report any outages, but people to the west of the lines did.

BC Hydro’s website confirmed 363 customers were without power as of 5:08 p.m. It also said their crews were on site and could be there until after midnight. No cause of the power outage has yet been identified.

Previous story
Family dog believed to be killed by raccoons in Trail park, found alive
Next story
UVic announces list of top 50 players in fossil fuel industry

Just Posted

Most Read