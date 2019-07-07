Fire crews attend to electrical pole fire west of Courtenay

Fire crews had to attend to a burning electrical pole Sunday evening following a power outage west of Courtenay.

The pole was located near the power lines between Salisbury Road and Marsden Road and could be seen smouldering in the evening, as the firefighters worked on the site from a property on the west side of Salisbury. Residents to the east did not report any outages, but people to the west of the lines did.

BC Hydro’s website confirmed 363 customers were without power as of 5:08 p.m. It also said their crews were on site and could be there until after midnight. No cause of the power outage has yet been identified.