Fire crew extinguish blaze at marijuana grow-op in Chilliwack

The structure fire was located in the 50000-block of Elk View Road in Chilliwack

A shop in Ryder Lake containing a marijuana grow operation went up in flames Saturday.

Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to the structure fire located in the 50000-block of Elk View Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

On arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke showing from a two-storey shop structure and immediately determined that the fire would be defensive and called for a second alarm.

Fire crews gained access to the fire within the shop and were able to ventilate and extinguish the blaze that was burning within the marijuana grow operation.

There were no civilian injuries and or fire fighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

