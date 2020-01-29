Fire contained in Albion garage

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue got to the scene of a garage fire quickly Tuesday evening in Albion on 109th Avenue and 249th Street. Fire chief Howard Exner said there was a small fire in the garage, with cause yet unknown, at about 6:30 p.m. The blaze though caused a garage door to bow out and damaged a vehicle inside.

Somebody may have also tried to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher, Exner said.

“In so far as fire damage, no, there’s not a lot of damage,” he added.

There were no injuries and the investigation is continuing.

