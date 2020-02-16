Fire consumes unit at Osoyoos hotel

Fire chief proud of crew's quick response, says result could have been a lot worse.

A structure fire at the Highland Inn this morning consumed one unit. (Photo courtesy of Osoyoos Fire Department)

A structure fire in Osoyoos early Sunday morning consumed one unit at the Highland Inn.

Just before 4 a.m., two engines from the Osoyoos Fire Department responded to the fire on Main Street.

“Crews got to work quickly and made a very good stop on the fire, and contained it to the unit,” said Osoyoos Fire Department chief, Dave McMahon.

“It had just started to get into the structure, but again crews did a great job in getting on top of the fire.”

McMahon explained there is considerable damage inside the unit, but the result could have been a lot worse.

“I’m very proud of our firefighters, it could have easily spread into all the units and affected more…” he said.

One male occupant was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

McMahon says their investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

