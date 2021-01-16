Fire claims old band office/community hall at Yunesit’in First Nation overnight

The fire occurred between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Fire destroyed the old Yunesit’in First Nation band office/community hall in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

Rhoda Petal, an administration assistant with the Yunesit’in First Nation (Stone), posted the news on Facebook, noting a young person woke up a staff member to report that the building was on fire between 4 and 5:30 a.m.

“(So) disheartening to see many memories go up in smoke,” Petal wrote.

The management will be contacting all families to ensure they are all accounted for and safe.

Last spring, an 118-year-old Catholic church was lost to fire in the community. It was believed a grass fire was the cause of the blaze which destroyed the St. John the Baptist Church, which was still in use.

Yunesit’in members 18 years or older were able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in the community earlier in the week.

