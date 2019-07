A fire broke out in an abandoned house on Cowichan Lake Road early on Monday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Flames destroyed a house on Cowichan Lake Road near Berkey’s Corner just after midnight on Monday.

Bystanders stated that the house was abandoned. Firefighters from North Cowichan’s South End hall were on scene quickly and had the flames under control. They remained on site as of 1 a.m.

More information as it becomes available.