Fire chief worried about state of Maple Ridge tent city

A fire started in a tent outside the Anita Place Tent City last week. There were no injuries. (Contributed)

Some residents along River Road in Port Haney are looking for their propane barbecue tanks that have gone missing in the past few weeks.

A resident who lives along the road near the West Coast Express station said that about five people in his building have had propane tanks stolen off their balconies and patios in the last few weeks.

Residents in other nearby buildings have also been hit.

The resident, Roger Craik, doubted the tanks are being taken to the nearby Anita Place Tent City because there’s too much official presence there with fire and police making regular appearances at the camp.

But he said the tanks could be used by homeless people trying to keep warm in more secluded spots down by the Fraser River. He’s asking that anyone missing a tank, to call RCMP.

Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner said he does see propane tanks throughout tent city, although he doesn’t know where they came from. Still, there’s only supposed to be two such tanks located in the cooking area of the camp.

“There are propane tanks. There are lots of them. It’s another part of the regulations they’ve ignored,” he said of campers.

Exner fears the propane tanks are being used to run heaters inside tents. But doing that creates an extreme fire hazard and possible aphyxiation from carbon monoxide.

“It could be an ignition source to start a large fire. It could be such a catastrophic fire in there.”

The fire department makes weekly inspections of the camp, with B.C. Housing and camp organizers, Exner said. The department points out safety issues and makes weekly reports, which are posted at the camp. But it’s not up to the fire department to say how specifically to organize the camp, he added.

Fire safety was one of the reasons for the city resuming an injunction to clear the camp in November.

The city and lawyers for the camp then agreed to improve fire safety conditions and suspend the injunction.

The fire department is at the camp doing weekly inspections and noting that tents do not have a metre space between each other or the perimeter fence.

Improvements are being made, but it’s slow process, Exner said.

New tent pads on plastic pallets will be spaced out so that tents have more space between them.

Exner also said that if a fire started in the camp, “in amongst all those tents piled together, there will be nothing we can to prevent the loss of life, injury and certainly the loss of property that takes place.”

That’s not uncommon, he added. There have been previous fires in homeless camps and there was one recently in Vancouver, and a recent fatal fire in Chilliwack. A tent caught fire outside the camp in Maple Ridge last week.

But one of the Pivot Legal Society lawyers for the camp, Anna Cooper said the fire department has yet to suggest what kind of heaters campers could safely use in tents. “The fire department has never given them a single option.”

That leaves people to freeze in their tents at night, she added.

“I’m hard pressed to understand how there isn’t something that campers can’t use.”

She said the court order issued last November said the ability for campers to comply with regulations depended on the materials they were provided by BC Housing.

Residents have also swapped out the hazardous tarps with more fire-resistant tarps provided by BC Housing, she said. Similarly, campers are now fire-resistant tent pads, now that they have them.

Campers are doing their best to stay safe. “They are scared more than anybody about setting their own tents on fire. Those are the only homes that they have,” Cooper said. She added that the issue comes up in every tent city around the province. If electrical heaters are to be used, the city would have issue an electrical permit.

They’d welcome any safety tips, she added.

There’s no where for homeless people to do to get inside during the day, she added.

Chris Bossley, who helps out at the camp, wonders how much communication from the fire department has been given to the residents there.

“If he wants to be compliant, he should tell the campers and offer solutions.”

So far, the camp has yet to see fire-proof tents from B.C. Housing, nor a warming centre nor a washroom building, she added. However, a washroom could be installed this week.

“The folks at the camp are doing the best they can with the supplies provided.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP have yet to comment on the missing propane tanks.