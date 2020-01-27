Fire burns through unit at Penticton motel

A small fire burned through a suite at the Meadowlark Motel in Penticton Sunday night.
“It was not a major event, contained to one unit, and it was knocked down quickly,” said Penticton Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Chris Forrester.
No-one was reported as being injured in the fire. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.
Fire crews arrived on scene just before 8 p.m. and thanks to their quick work the blaze did not spread to other areas of the building.
“It was pretty quick, it didn’t even make it to the second-alarm zone because our dispatch called us,” said Forrester. “It wasn’t a huge event.”
–With files from Phil McLachlan
