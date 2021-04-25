Fire burns through Oliver trailer on Saturday night

Fire crews battled the blaze that had gotten into the ceiling, RCMP investigating

Oliver fire crews put out a blaze that started in a trailer on Saturday night.

Around 8:50 p.m. firefighters were called out to the blaze on River Road and Highway 97, north of town. When they arrived, the fire had gotten into the roof, said Rob Graham, spokesperson for the Oliver fire department.

“Crews worked inside to pull apart the ceiling to get at anything that may have been burning,” said Graham.

There was a couple of people living in the trailer but they were outside the trailer before the fire department arrived. They stayed for a period of time and then disappeared once the RCMP arrived on scene, said Graham.

RCMP remained on scene and continue their investigation.

Fire crews worked on the fire and clean up for over an hour. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time. More to come.

