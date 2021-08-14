A fire consumed a home and workshop in Olalla early on Aug. 14. (Submitted)

Fire burns through home and workshop near Keremeos

It is not currently known if there are any injuries due to the blaze

  • Aug. 14, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A home and workshop burned down in the early hours of Saturday mornget in Olalla.

The buildings, located on 3rd Street, caught fire before 6 a.m.

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze and are still on scene.

It is not currently known whether there were any injuries due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More details to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Keremeos Review

Previous story
Get on Board allows kids to ride bus for free
Next story
Parksville Volunteer Fire Department challenges residents to a fun water fight

Just Posted