Fire burns through home and workshop near Keremeos

A home and workshop burned down in the early hours of Saturday mornget in Olalla.

The buildings, located on 3rd Street, caught fire before 6 a.m.

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze and are still on scene.

It is not currently known whether there were any injuries due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More details to come.

