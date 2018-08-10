A wildfire is burning at the top of Arbutus Ridge this morning (Friday, Aug. 10, 2018) and can be seen from Harbour Quay and along the Alberni Inlet waterfront. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Fire breaks out on Arbutus Ridge, above the Alberni Canal

Third wildfire in less than a week to burn near Port Alberni

A wildfire has broken out on Arbutus Ridge, and can be seen across the Alberni Canal from Harbour Quay and similar waterfront vantage points.

People noticed the fire shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 10.

The fire appears to be in an area that has already been logged, and is away from the cellphone tower that is located on top of the ridge.

This is the third fire burning in the Alberni Valley in less than a week. The four-hectare Turtle Lake fire, east of Great Central Lake, is considered under control. The Beaufort Ridge fire burning above Cherry Creek is still listed as 10 hectares.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

