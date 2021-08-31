Fire breaks out of a detached garage in Maple Ridge Monday

A detached garage fire was upgraded to structure fire Monday in Maple Ridge. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)

Reports of black smoke coming from a detached garage near Laity St. & Lougheed Hwy. drew several fire trucks and emergency personnel on site Monday evening.

Maple Ridge fire dispatch received multiple calls on Aug. 30, just after 6 p.m. about a fire near Laity St. & Lougheed Hwy.

The fire crew arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from behind a detached garage and soon upgraded the call to a structure fire.

The fire caused heavy damage to the garage structure which is in the vicinity of a long-time vacant property to the east and the cemetery to the north. Reports suggested that the fire also burned up the tall evergreen trees overhead.

The cause for the fire is not yet known. The Ridge Meadows RCMP also attended the fire and closed the westbound lanes of Lougheed Hwy. to make space for fire crews to work and re-opened shortly after.

• More details as they become available.

