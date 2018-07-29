Fire breaks out near Casino, quickly doused by helitankers

A fire near Fort Shepherd broke out on Sunday afternoon but was brought under control by air support

A fire in Casino started around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Billowing smoke could be seen arising from the fire, and Greater Trail firefighters in addition to helicopter support responded.

The fire looked to be under control after two helitankers repeatedly dropped into the Columbia River to retrieve water and return to dump it onto the fire.

Many onlookers witnessed the helitanker hover over the water near Rock Island siphoning water from the river then returning to successfully douse the blaze.

