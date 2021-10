Fire damaged a house on Peardonville Road in Abbotsford on Friday morning (Oct. 15). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday morning (Oct. 15) in Abbotsford.

The blaze broke out at about 8 a.m. at a two-storey home at 32373 Peardonville Rd., near Bevan Crescent and east of Clearbrook Road.

A witness said it appeared that four occupants of the residence escaped without injury. He said the heaviest smoke was coming from an upper-floor bedroom.

Crews are expected to be on scene for some time.

The Abbotsford News is awaiting further details from Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service.