The Cona Hostel in Courtenay went up in flames Saturday around 10 a.m.

Bystanders couyld be overheard saying flames were billowing out of second-floor windows.

Firefighters were containing the flames from each side of the building, which sits next to the Courtenay River by the 5th Street Bridge. Breathe Health Collective operates out of the ground floor on the Anderton Avenue side of the wood-frame building.

Photos by Scott Stanfield