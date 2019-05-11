Fire breaks out a block away from rubble of Plaza Hotel

Less than a week after the fire on Pandora, another one burns in downtown Victoria

Less than a week after a fire ravaged the Plaza Hotel in downtown Victoria, another fire hit – just a block away, in the 1300 block of Broad Street.

The Victoria Fire Dept responded to a report of a fire at 4 a.m. Saturday inside a former business at 1322 Broad St.

The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the one business by 13 firefighters, but smoke had spread throughout the building and into several residences that are attached.

The residents were evacuated but allowed back into their homes once the fire was over and the smoke had cleared.

There were no injuries in the fire that left approximately $150,000 dollars in damage.

The building is owned by UVic, with the university currently looking at a redevelopment plan for the property that was gifted to the university in 2001 from the estate of the late Michael Williams.

