Fire being fought along Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Traffic backing up east and westbound as fire crews put out the blaze

  • Aug. 18, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fire crews are responding to a fire in a forested area along Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

The fire is in the trees in the centre median at Peardonville, west of the Clearbrook exit. Crews are working on the blaze, and traffic has become congested in both the east and westbound lanes.

Witnesses have reported that the fire is at the scene of a homeless camp that has been in the median, and that a tent was seen on fire.

More to come.

