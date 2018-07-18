Fire ban looms for Vernon

The Town of Oliver will be limiting campgrounds within town limits to just two campfires for every 25 campsites.

As the heat wave continues with no rain in the forecast, Vernon residents could soon see a fire ban.

“We’re getting close, it may be next week if we don’t get some moisture,” said David Lind, Vernon Fire Rescue fire chief. “We’re approaching those conditions now.”

While a campfire ban hasn’t yet been implemented for the rest of B.C., Vernon will co-ordinate with BC Wildfire.

In the meantime, residents are urged to take extreme precautions with ignition sources.

“All the fine fuels in our interface areas are starting to dry out, it’s an excellent environment for a fire to take hold and spread quickly,” said Lind

