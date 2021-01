Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services was responding to a fire at the corner of 2nd St. N & Victoria Avenue Wednesday morning. Trevor Crawley photo

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services was responding to a fire at the corner of 2nd St. N & Victoria Avenue Wednesday morning. As of 9 a.m., the city was advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area completely to allow first responders to work. Those heading to or from the College, please detour past the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

More to come …

