Penticton firefighters were called to a blaze at the Log Cabin Motel early Tuesday morning. Kristi Patton/Western News

Fire at Penticton motel

Firefighters were called to a three-alarm blaze in Penticton

Penticton Fire Department was dispatched Log Cabin Motel just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputy Dennis Smith said due to the amount of calls coming in about the fire to dispatch they deemed it a two alarm fire while enroute to building located at 3287 Skaha Lake Rd. Smith said when firefighters arrived the building was well involved and it was decided to call all shift crew and auxiliary staff in to fight the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was declared extinguished at 3:17 a.m. Smith said the investigation into the cause of the fire will continue this morning.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
DFO seeks feedback on new strategy to protect whales
Next story
Update: More firefighters added to wildfire near Jackpine Lake

Just Posted

Stax and Super Saver Sam shake on it!

  • 9 hours ago

 

REVIEW: Singing, dancing, murderesses – Qualicum Beach show has it all

  • 9 hours ago

 

Letter: Opt out of municipal garbage?

  • 9 hours ago

 

LETTER: Hope wildlife will return to their homes

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read