Fire at Penticton motel

Penticton firefighters were called to a blaze at the Log Cabin Motel early Tuesday morning. Kristi Patton/Western News

Penticton Fire Department was dispatched Log Cabin Motel just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputy Dennis Smith said due to the amount of calls coming in about the fire to dispatch they deemed it a two alarm fire while enroute to building located at 3287 Skaha Lake Rd. Smith said when firefighters arrived the building was well involved and it was decided to call all shift crew and auxiliary staff in to fight the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was declared extinguished at 3:17 a.m. Smith said the investigation into the cause of the fire will continue this morning.

PFD on scene at working structure fire. Interior fire operations currently underway. Primary search has been completed with no one found in the building. No injuries to report at this 3rd alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/6IrZwWnswI — Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) July 10, 2018

