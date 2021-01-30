Fire at Mission’s Canadian Tire draws large emergency response

At least a dozen firefighters attended the scene. A ventilator was hooked up to the building to clear it of smoke. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at Mission’s Canadian Tire this afternoon (Jan. 30).

The retail store’s fire alarm sounded at approximately 1 p.m., and staff and customers were evacuated from the store, a video of which was posted to social media.

The incident drew a large emergency response. Four firetrucks, over a dozen of firefighters and at least three police vehicles were on scene. The firefighters hooked up a ventilator to the building to clear the interior of smoke.

An ambulance arrived on scene to attend to one patient who required medical assistance.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and Canadian Tire staff were directed not to speak with media.

The Record has reached out to Mission Fire Rescue Service for more details.

This incident is not the first time the location has had a fire. Exactly two years ago, on Jan. 30, 2019, an arson at the store caused millions of dollars in damages after an explosion occurred.

The store was rebuilt and reopened in Aug. 29, 2019.

RELATED: Arson charge laid in connection to Mission Canadian Tire fire

RELATED: Mission Canadian Tire fire caused millions in damages

@portmoodypigeonpatrick.penner@missioncityrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission City Record

Staff and customers were evacuated from the building at approximately 1 p.m. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.

The fire drew four firetrucks and at least three police vehicles to the scene. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.