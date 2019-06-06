Fire at Maple Ridge supportive housing complex

Maple Ridge firefighters responded to a fire in the Alouette Heights supportive housing complex on Brown Avenue early Thursday.

The call came in at about 6:30 a.m., according to reports.

Firefighters set up a hose to extinguish the blaze on one of the upper storeys.

The extent of the damage to the building isn’t known, nor if there have been any injuries.

Coast Mental Health took over operation of the building in 2017.

Alouette Heights opened with 46 bachelor suites in 2012 to provide transition housing for people moving out of homelessness.

• More to follow.

