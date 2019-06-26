Fire at Lions Village quickly doused on Monday evening

A fire in Ladysmith’s Lions Village broke out Monday evening after a stove-top fire grew out of control.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue responded to the scene quickly and contained the blaze to the single unit. Surrounding units remained largely unscathed. The unit where the fire originated sustained heavy damage. Firefighters focused on holding the flames to the single unit, as others were in close proximity, and presented a high risk of catching fire as well.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire Chief Ray Delcourt said fire crews were on scene for four hours keeping the flames under control and cooling hot spots. He urged the people of Ladysmith to use caution while cooking and not leave stoves unattended.

“Be aware that you don’t have stuff on the side of the stove, or let things boil over,” he said. “With that call, actually, we had another one during that time frame where somebody was cooking on their stove-top and it activated the smoke alarm.”

Chief Delcourt said the fire department commonly sees smoke alarm activations caused by cooking mishaps.