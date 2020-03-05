Fire at homeless camp prompts investigation

The fire took place near Buckerfield's in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP and fire crews are investigating a fire at a possible homeless camp in Salmon Arm which took place the morning of Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating a fire that took place at what appears to be a homeless camp near Buckerfield’s home, garden and farm products store.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department received the call at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 and arrived on the scene at the corner of 10 Ave SW and 17 St SW.

Both fire and police departments are working to determine if anybody was present at the assumed homeless camp at the time of the fire.

