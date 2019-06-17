Fire at Greenwood Forest Products in Penticton

An employee said as he was coming in for his shift at around 4:39 a.m. he heard a loud explosion

Penticton Fire Department responding to an early moring fire at Greenwood Forest Products on June 17. (Photo courtesy of Skylar Noe-Vack)

The Penticton Fire Department was called out early this morning to a structure fire at Greenwood Forest Products.

An employee said as he was coming in for his shift at around 4:39 a.m. he heard a loud explosion coming from the finishing plant, where finished packed lumber is stored as well as the company forklift.

As firefighters pulled up to the scene they saw visible smoke coming out of the roof vents, as well as on one side of the building.

One witness said firefighters were letting the sprinklers hit the flames because they did not want to open all the doors to gain entry into the building so that oxygen does not create a bigger fire to come through the building.

