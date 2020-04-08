Firefighters are currently attending a fire at Dogwood and Ninth this morning.
Traffic is being detoured around the area.
More to come…
The federal government announced that is was taking actions to help Canadian businesses, including newspapers, by proposing a wage subsidy that would cover 75 per cent of salary costs.
While the lumber industry has seen a number of lay-offs in the past few months because of COVID-19 social distancing regulations, Babine Forest Products and Decker Lake Forest Products are still holding up well.
NATIONS Cannabis near Burns Lake was not spared from the havoc COVID-19 has created for many workplaces recently. The construction of their new facility has now come to a grinding halt, because of the founders' concerns about putting workers at risk of contracting the disease. Wes Sam and Marc Storms released a statement on their Facebook page, March 20, addressing the issue.
A Southside person made a huge heart and the words trust God in the snow down York Road near Danskin. An inspiring message for all to see amidst tough times as people deal with self isolating because of the COVID 19. (Submitted photo)
More cleaning and more disinfecting underway
Food being packaged up to ensure students have nourishment
The Cheslatta Carrier Nation is interested in bringing recycling to their own community. Right now, the nearest recycling facility is in Burns Lake, which is a two-hour round trip for Cheslatta Carrier community members.