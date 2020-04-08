Firefighters attend a fire at an apartment building at Dogwood and Ninth Wednesday morning. PHoto by Marissa Tiel – Campbell RIver Mirror

Fire at Dogwood and Ninth

Firefighters are currently attending a fire at Dogwood and Ninth this morning.

  • Apr. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Firefighters are currently attending a fire at Dogwood and Ninth this morning.

Traffic is being detoured around the area.

More to come…

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Council conduct bylaw under scrutiny in Maple Ridge
Next story
Register for a library card in Houston

Just Posted

Most Read