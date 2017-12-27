Fire at Deals World site in White Rock

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in White Rock, at the site of the old Deals World on Johnston Road. (File photo)

Firefighting crews are on the scene in White Rock at Deals World, on Johnston Road south of Thrift Avenue.

Crews have multiple hydrants tapped and have the entire block blocked to traffic.

White Rock Fire Department said the damage was “mainly outside” on the east side of the Deals World building. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene until approximately 10 a.m.

“There is exterior damage in the back by the dumpsters where it looks like the fire started. Roof damage also on top of the loading dock,” area resident Tom Oakes wrote to Peace Arch News Wednesday.

The property, at 1350 Johnston Rd., is to be the site of a 12-storey mixed-use highrise development.

White Rock council approved the project in October, after an adjustment was made to the plan that reduced its height to bring it in line with guidelines for the Lower Johnston area in the new Official Community Plan.

More to come…