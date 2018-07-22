Fire at Cultus Lake closes the road

Vehicle fire caused column of black smoke to billow over the lake

Vehicle fire Sunday at Cultus Lake across from Entrance Bay closes Columbia Valley Highway. (Submitted)

It might mean a longer drive for some heading home from Cultus Lake Sunday night.

A vehicle fire reportedly erupted at Cultus Lake, across the road from a new lakeside condo development under construction.

At this point there are very few details available.

The fire caused a huge column of black smoke to rise into the air at the lake, and closed Columbia Valley Highway at about 6:45, as fire crews were arriving on-scene.

It is not known if there were any injuries.

